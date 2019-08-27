$1 million Mega Millionaire ticket sold in Shippensburg

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Turkey Hill store in Shippensburg, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

The Mega Millionaire ticket was sold at the store at 209 West King Street.

Mega Millionaire is a new $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million.

To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app.

Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146, and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

The retailer receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.