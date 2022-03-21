CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Silver Spring Township police officers continue to investigate a retail theft in Mechanicsburg. On March 14, three men entered the Ulta Beauty Store on Carlisle Pike, pulled out large bags, and filled them with over $10,000 worth of fragrances.

The three men left the store without paying. Officers are attempting to identify the three suspects, pictured below:

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects, contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free number at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online by clicking here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.