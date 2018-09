Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - 14 people have been displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Camp Hill overnight.

Dispatchers say the fire took place around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 4300 block of the Carlisle Pike.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania says 10 adults and 4 children were affected, all of whom received immediate help from the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported at this time.