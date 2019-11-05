14-year-old reported missing in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Carlisle teen reported missing after leaving his home Monday evening.

Victor Ayala, 14, was last seen at his home in the 300 block of West Penn Street around 8 p.m.

Ayala left the house after an argument with his mother and has not been seen since, police said.

There is no known clothing description at this time, but Ayala does have a scar above his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.

