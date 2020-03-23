Live Now
Good Day PA!
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Capitol Region CareerLink Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Halifax Area Schools Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

17-year-old identified for multiple drive-by shooting incidents

Carlisle/West Shore

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police_lights_tilted_red_305917

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Through joint investigations with the Shippensburg Borough Police Department and the Chambersburg Borough Police department, a 17-year-old male from Shippensburg was identified as the driver and shooter in multiple incidents. 

North Middleton Township Police were dispatched last week to the 400 block of Trayer Lane for a report of shots fired into a residence. Officers responded Wednesday evening, March 18 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found that no one was injured and an olive green Volkswagen fired at the residence and left the area prior to the police response.

After investigation, the juvenile male was taken into custody and turned over to Cumberland County Juvenile Probation. 

Subsequently, it was discovered this same juvenile was responsible for a similar drive-by shooting in Shippensburg a few weeks prior to this event. 

The firearm used in the drive-by shootings in North Middleton Township and Shippensburg Borough was located with the assistance of Chambersburg State Police in another incident involving stolen firearms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss