17-year-old identified for multiple drive-by shooting incidents

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Through joint investigations with the Shippensburg Borough Police Department and the Chambersburg Borough Police department, a 17-year-old male from Shippensburg was identified as the driver and shooter in multiple incidents.

North Middleton Township Police were dispatched last week to the 400 block of Trayer Lane for a report of shots fired into a residence. Officers responded Wednesday evening, March 18 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found that no one was injured and an olive green Volkswagen fired at the residence and left the area prior to the police response.

After investigation, the juvenile male was taken into custody and turned over to Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.

Subsequently, it was discovered this same juvenile was responsible for a similar drive-by shooting in Shippensburg a few weeks prior to this event.

The firearm used in the drive-by shootings in North Middleton Township and Shippensburg Borough was located with the assistance of Chambersburg State Police in another incident involving stolen firearms.