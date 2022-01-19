$17,000 rewards being offered in search for man wanted in deadly Carlisle barbershop shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple crime and law enforcement agencies are offering up to $17,000 for information as they continue to search for the man accused of killing a barber in Carlisle in May 2021, now being labeled a major case.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward up to $10,000 and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 during the search for suspect Michael Baltimore.

Baltimore was named the prime suspect in the shooting that killed Kendell Cook and injured another at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street in Carlisle. The man killed was the owner of the shop.

Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and police say is known to be violent. He’s considered to be armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees Baltimore should not approach him.

Baltimore was a barber and worked for Cook until 2019. He was also featured on the TLC show “90 Day Fiance.”

Anyone with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Crime Stoppers or leave a tip on the U.S. Marshals Tip App.