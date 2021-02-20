$1900 reward for information about dead puppies found in Susquehanna River

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been more than a week since a dozen puppies were found dead in the Susquehanna River.

Now there’s reward money available from the man who found them and one local animal shelter wants people to know help is available.

Rick Harro found the puppies on Feb. 11 when he went to look for minnows for fishing right near the West Fairview Boat Launch.

“When I went to the side looking off the wall there I looked straight down. That’s when I see the white puppy laying out a little bit off the shoreline,” Harro said.

Harro says they all still had their umbilical cords attached.

“The facial expression on the puppies, you could see that they definitely suffered. It was painful for them,” Harro said.

Since then, he’s raised about $900 in reward money. That’s on top of $1,000 being offered by the East Pennsboro Township Police Department.

“It’s been on my mind nonstop and I figured I had to do something because the person that did this, did they do it before? Are they going to do it again? They need to be caught,” Harro said.

If anyone finds themselves in a situation where their dog’s pregnant and they can’t care for the puppies, Sue Hollenbach with Homeward Bound Animal Rescue says she can help.

“We birth them. We raise them. We place them,” Hollenbach said. We’ve been in existence for 14 years. There was no reason to do that.”

Just last year, her network took in a thousand dogs. They have foster homes from Perry County to Lebanon County.

“It’s in our homes. It’s not in a shelter environment. It’s not like a kennel. We take care of them like they’re our own,” Hollenbach said.

Anyone with information about the dead puppies is asked to call East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.