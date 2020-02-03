2 arrested with robbing Lower Allen gas station, assaulting clerk

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been arrested for robbing a Lower Allen Township gas station where a clerk was attacked and beaten unconscious, police said.

Joshua L. Brown, 24, and Lakrissta A. Vines, 21, both of Harrisburg, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses.

Lower Allen police said Vines made a small purchase at the Gulf Station on Cedar Cliff Drive on the night of Nov. 15. When the clerk opened the cash drawer, police said Brown rushed into the store and jumped the counter.

Brown then tackled the clerk and began pummeling him, knocking him unconscious. As he assaulted the victim, Vines grabbed cash from the register. Brown also grabbed some cash before both rushed out of the store and fled toward Interstate 83, police said.

Brown was placed in Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 cash bail. Vines was being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.