2 companies form new Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two volunteer fire companies are joining forces.

Washington Fire Company and Citizens Fire and Rescue will become the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The new department has 60 volunteers and will operate with one board of directors.

Officials say the formation of the new department will improve recruitment and retention of firefighters. They said training will be more uniform, and the overall organization will be stronger.

“At a time when volunteer firefighters are facing challenges and shortages, the formation of the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department will protect the residents of Mechanicsburg and surrounding communities moving forward,” Citizens Fire and Rescue board member Bob Weaver said in a statement.

“The new organization will go miles in strengthening emergency services in the region,” said Ron Trace, president of Washington Fire Company.