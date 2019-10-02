2 sought for drug delivery resulting in death

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two men charged with delivering heroin to a 22-year-old Shippensburg man who died of an overdose in March.

Darby A. Scott, 23, of Shippensburg, and Moises Segura, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, are each charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, and involuntary manslaughter.

Police have warrants for their arrests.

Shippensburg police say Scott and the victim met up with Segura and purchased heroin on March 3. The victim died shortly after ingesting the heroin with Scott.