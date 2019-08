CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of shoplifting at a Walmart store.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects. They said on Aug., 23 around 4 a.m., the pair stole $178.71 worth of merchandise and fled the area in a blue Kia Forte.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the theft should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.