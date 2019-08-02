2 sought for theft at Walmart in Lower Allen

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are trying to identify two people they say stole hard drives from the Walmart in Lower Allen Township.

Police released surveillance photos of the pair. They said the theft occurred July 25 around 11:06 p.m.

The suspects arrived in a dark sedan, entered Walmart, concealed the merchandise and fled without paying, police said. They exited the parking lot in the same vehicle within 10 minutes of their arrival.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.