2 sought for walking out of store with crab in pants

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of stealing crab meat from a grocery store by hiding it in their pants.

Lower Allen Township police on Friday released images from a surveillance video at the Weis Markets on Lowther Road. They said one of the men stole two packs of crab meat on June 2. The pair left the store together, and the other later returned one pack of crab meat for cash.

The pair returned two days later and did the same thing, police said.

They were seen leaving the parking lot in a white Ford pickup truck with a white cap.

Anyone who recognizes them should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.