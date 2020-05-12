2 teens arrested for Carlisle park armed robbery

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teens have been arrested for their involvement in a robbery that occurred on Monday at Biddle Mission Park, Carlisle police say.

Officers investigated after being informed of an armed robbery and assault that occurred at the park along East North Street.

18-year-old Jayden Galloway and a 17-year-old male were identified and later taken into custody with help from state police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office.

Both teens have been charged with robbery, simple assault, and possession instruments of crime among other crimes. Galloway was additionally charged with reckless endangerment.

Jayden Galloway, 18

(Image: Carlisle Police Department)

