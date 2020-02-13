2 teens to be tried as adults for fatal shooting of Carlisle native

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) — Two Tennessee teenagers charged in the fatal shooting of Carlisle Area High School graduate Kyle Yorlets in Nashville last year will have their cases moved to adult court.

An attorney for Diamond Lewis told WKRN-TV that Lewis and Decorrius Wright will be tried as adults.

Lewis was 15 and Wright was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting. Both are charged with criminal homicide.

Yorlets, 24, was shot and killed in February 2019. He grew up in Carlisle then moved to Nashville for college and stayed to pursue a music career.

Authorities say Lewis and Wright were among five juveniles, all between the ages of 12 and 16, who robbed Yorlets of his wallet then demanded keys to his vehicle. Yorlets was shot after refusing to hand over his keys.

Wright and three other juveniles escaped a Nashville detention center on Nov. 30. He was captured Dec. 3.