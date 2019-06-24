2 wanted for diamond ring theft from Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two men they say worked together to steal a diamond ring from a store in the Capital City Mall.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos on Monday. They said on May 19 around 5:27 p.m., the men distracted an employee to steal the ring worth several thousand dollars.

One of the men is in his mid-50s with a salt and pepper beard. He was about 5′ 9″ tall and had a thin build, and was wearing glasses, a black baseball-style hat, blue jeans and a light gray or white button down shirt.

The other man is about 6’01” tall with a muscular build. He wore a black baseball hat, blue jeans, a white T-shirt with some lettering.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.