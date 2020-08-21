2020 Carlisle Halloween Parade canceled

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Carlisle has announced that the 2020 Halloween Parade has been canceled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

According to Borough Manager Susan Armstrong, “The Borough has continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions. Without knowing exactly what restrictions will be in place by October, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event based on the current CV-19 social distancing and crowd limitation measures. Not being able to ensure measures like social distancing by parade participants and spectators was key to our decision.”

Currently, Trick-or-Treat Night in Carlisle Borough is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. but is subject to change pending any future COVID-19 directives or if deemed in the best interest of the health of the community.

