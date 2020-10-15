23 positive cases of Covid-19 at SCI Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Correctional Institution of Camp Hill announced that it currently has 24 positive cases of Covid-19 among staff and inmates.

A state Corrections Department official noted that previous reports for coronavirus at SCI Camp Hill were much higher than in reality. There are 11 inmates and 13 staff members who are positive for coronavirus.

The official said the steps that are being taken at SCI Camp Hill are no different than measures taken at other state prisons regarding mitigating COVID.

He added that each housing unit where an inmate has tested positive for Covid-19 is deep cleaned and those positive inmates are isolated from others. Inmates still have access to showers, phones, and email kiosks.

