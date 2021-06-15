Nearly three-hour standoff in Carlisle leads to arrest of 25-year-old

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon following a nearly three-hour standoff with police on the 1400 block of Newville Rd.

The North Middleton Township Police say Luis Pedroso, 25, was armed with a large kitchen knife when officers arrived on the scene in response to a suicidal subject.

Police say they negotiated with Pedroso who refused to drop the knife throughout the standoff.

Reports indicate Pedroso ended the standoff by yelling and advancing towards police negotiators with the knife raised.

Pedroso was then detained by use of less-lethal force and treated for his injuries at Carlisle UPMC before his transportation to Cumberland County Prison.

He now faces charges with attempted Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Terroristic Threats on $100,000 bail.