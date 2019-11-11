2nd person charged with homicide near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A second person is charged with homicide in connection to a fatal shooting near the Shippensburg University campus last month.

Samir R. Stevenson, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged Sunday, according to court records. He was critically wounded in the Oct. 6 shooting that killed 21-year-old Shakur Myers.

Stevenson was previously charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property regarding a stolen .380-caliber handgun found at the shooting scene.

He was placed in Cumberland County Prison without bail Sunday after his arraignment before a district judge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Police also filed charges against a Shippensburg University student previously considered a “person of interest” in the case, court records indicate.

Quentin E. Furlow Jr., 20, was charged Saturday with drug possession with intent to deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, hindering apprehension, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence. Furlow is not in custody.

Clayton Wilson

Clayton Wilson, a 21-year-old Philadelphia man who was a Shippensburg University student at the time of the shooting, was charged last month with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and a firearms offense.

Myers was found dead near a vehicle when police were called to Rotz Avenue, behind the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township and a few blocks from the university campus. Stevenson was found shot and wounded in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and flown to a hospital.

State police have said the shooting appears directly related to drug activity. They said a search of Wilson and Furlow’s apartment turned up multiple rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and marijuana packaging.

Packaged marijuana, a digital scale, a large sum of money and other evidence were found in the car at the shooting scene, police said.

