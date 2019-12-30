3 sought after use of lost credit card

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in a case of credit card fraud.

Lower Allen Township police said a woman lost her wallet Friday night while at the Camp Hill Walmart. She was later notified that her credit card had been used to buy gas in Harrisburg.

Surveillance video shows the woman’s wallet dropped from her pocket while she exited the store.

Investigators released a photo of three people who followed her out of Walmart. They said a man in an all-black jacket picked up the wallet and the trio followed the owner in the parking lot but left in a white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.