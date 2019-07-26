3 sought for theft at Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify three women they say worked together to steal merchandise from the Capital City Mall.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos of the women. They said on July 19, the trio stole over $500 of merchandise from the Children’s Place store.

The women were seen in a dark gray or blue Dodge minivan.

The same group probably stole items on July 13, police said.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-975-7575.