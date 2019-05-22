Carlisle/West Shore

4 arrested for baby formula theft at Walmart

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - Four men were arrested after they worked together to steal more than $1,000 worth of baby formula from a Walmart store, police said.

Samuel Foreman, 23, concealed the baby formula while three others acted as lookouts. Foreman and the others then exited the store on Hartzdale Drive early Tuesday without paying, Lower Allen Township police said in a news release.

Authorities identified the co-defendants as Montez Jackson, 21; Jaquan Barnes, 20; and Rashan Lewis, 24; all of Philadelphia.

Officers stopped the group as they drove away from the store. A search of their SUV turned up three duffel bags containing a large amount of baby formula and a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats
