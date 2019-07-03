40 cited in 90 minutes for speeding on I-81

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police troopers stopped and cited 40 drivers for speeding on Interstate 81 during a 90-minute operation in South Middleton Township on Wednesday.

Twenty-two drivers were stopped for traveling more than 20 mph over the 55 mph speed limit. One driver was clocked at 93 mph, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

The speed enforcement detail was conducted from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Police reminded drivers to travel safely during the holiday weekend, warning there will increased enforcement.