40 cited in 90 minutes for speeding on I-81

Carlisle/West Shore
Posted: / Updated:
police_stop_driving_dui_3_503154

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police troopers stopped and cited 40 drivers for speeding on Interstate 81 during a 90-minute operation in South Middleton Township on Wednesday.

Twenty-two drivers were stopped for traveling more than 20 mph over the 55 mph speed limit. One driver was clocked at 93 mph, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

The speed enforcement detail was conducted from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Police reminded drivers to travel safely during the holiday weekend, warning there will increased enforcement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss