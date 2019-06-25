Shippensburg police identify person in attempted child luring

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A person has been identified regarding an attempted child luring case last week, Shippensburg police said.

Authorities did not release the name of the person identified. They said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later date.

A 12-year-old girl told police she was walking in the area of North Fayette Street and Roxbury Road on Friday when a man in a silver four-door sedan stopped next to her.

She the unknown man asked where she was going and then asked her to get into the car, which she refused.