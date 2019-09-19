7-Eleven in Lemoyne facing zoning challenges

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 7-Eleven could be popping up in the area, but developers need the borough council to make a zoning change.

The property at the corner of Market and Third streets has been empty for nine years because current zoning doesn’t allow for a convenience store.

Consolidated Properties property management says it has the support of local business owners and residents with over 100 signatures.

“Lemoyne, like many older boroughs, is landlocked and the only way to increase tax revenue and tax base associated with the town is consistent, responsible redevelopment, which is what we’re proposing with 7-Eleven,” said Scott Staiger, of Consolidated Properties.

Staiger pointed out many of the other uses for the property allowed by the zoning – such as laundromats and dry cleaners, bars, nightclubs, motels and multi-level parking lots – are much more traffic-intensive.

“A 7-Eleven works for this corner because it gives residents access to a first-class store offering quality food, beverages and other items that fit in with the downtown,’’ Staiger said. “It also will not have a major impact on traffic because a majority of customers will already be driving past.’’

If built, it would be the first new 7-Eleven in Pennsylvania in 25 years.

A borough council will vote on the zoning change at their meeting Thursday night at 6:30.