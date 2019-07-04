’90 Day Fiance’ actor arrested for violating protection order in Upper Allen

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Jay Smith, an actor on the TLC reality television series “90 Day Fiance”, has been arrested at his home in Camp Hill.

Smith, whose real name is Conrad Smith, is accused of violating a protection from abuse order.

Upper Allen police said a social media post made by Smith was in violation of the protection order and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.

The protected party lives in Upper Allen Township and reported the social media post, police said.

People reported that Smith faces deportation to Jamaica for violating the PFA filed by Ashley Martson, his estranged wife and co-star in season six of the show.

Martson told Celebuzz! she filed the PFA on Monday because Smith broke into her home while she was on vacation. She said the order stated that Smith was not to talk about the PFA or her on any social media platform.