A proposed Chick Fil A has local residents frustrated

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A proposed Chick-Fil-A in Camp Hill has local residents planning to protest a meeting Monday morning, where the developers of the project will unveil changes to their plans.

The Chick-Fil-A would be at 32nd and Chestnut Street along Routes 11 and 15, a heavily traveled area, and many people think there’s just not enough room for a fast-food chain with a drive-thru.

One local woman that abc27 interviewed earlier this year has become so frustrated and overwhelmed by the proposal that she planned to move out of the state.

The developers of the project said they have listened to the concerns of neighbors and adjusted their plans. They will reveal their changes during a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Consolidated Properties offices.

This announcement is one day before the Camp Hill planning commission is set to review the company’s revised plans.

There will be protestors outside of the meeting demanding that the commission vote no.