CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s Summerfair is back in person after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

This year’s event is scaled down, but several activities, including Wednesday’s Peanut Carnival, are back in full swing. Kids from age three to age 10 spent the morning playing games, to win as many peanuts as possible.

“If you get so many peanuts, then you can eat them all at home or anywhere here,” participant Madeline said.

“Kids just love to kind of get out and play a lot of old school carnival games, something that they’re not used to as kids. So just a lot of fun to be had here,” Recreation Assistant for Carlisle Parks and & Recreation Kelsey Najdek said.

Summerfair continues through Sunday with plenty of other activities for the entire family.