AG agents raid Hampden Township home

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state attorney general’s office has raided the home of a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general who has also held senior positions in Pennsylvania government.

ABC27 News has learned agents went into the Hampden Township home of Frank Sullivan around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Agents were seen going in and out of the house for several hours, but we don’t yet know the purpose of the raid or whether Sullivan is the focus of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said they had “no comment on this ongoing investigation.”

Sullivan is also a retired commander in the Pennsylvania National Guard. In 2014, he was appointed to head the Military and Veterans Committee for the transition team of then-governor-elect Tom Wolf, and he was named executive director of the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission in 2016.

A Wolf spokesperson had no comment on the investigation.

