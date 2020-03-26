Alfano Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery holding essential-item donation drive

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — During this critical time and recent pandemic, Emergency Medical Services in Cumberland County and local hospitals are in dire need of medical supplies to help those on the front lines combat the coronavirus.

Alfano Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the Pennsylvania Center For Periodontology will be a point of contact for those in the greater Harrisburg area that are looking for an opportunity to donate medical supplies.

100% of the donations will be going to our local Emergency Medical Services who will also be helping distribute the supplies to other community organizations with the greatest need.

List of items for donation:

Surgical Masks

N95 Masks

Surgical gloves

Disposable Surgical Gowns

Hand Sanitizers

Nasal Canulas

Saline Bags

Toilet Paper

Disinfectant Wipes & Sprays

You can drop off items Monday March 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Alfano Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery located at 2250 Millennium Way #101, in Enola.