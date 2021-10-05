Alleged repeat bank robber caught after another robbery in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have apprehended a man who they believe is responsible for four other robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Carlisle Police responded to a robbery of the Citizens Bank in the Carlisle Borough. According to police, a male suspect displayed a note and a pistol and demanded money from the teller. After he got the money, he fled in a blue Dodge Avenger that was later located by the Pennsylvania State Police in Mount Holly Springs.

The car was occupied by the suspect, James Bryant III and Angell Peacher. In the car, police found evidence of the robbery in Carlisle along with information that connected Bryant with four other robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Police say both Bryant and Peacher have been charged for the Carlisle robbery and other charges will be forthcoming.