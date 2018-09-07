Allen Middle School to reopen after mold remediation

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - Allen Middle School in the West Shore School District will be reopen Friday after being closed for over a week because of mold.

Mold was discovered in several classrooms back on August 29, just two days after the first day of school.

A company was hired to clean 26 classrooms. As of Thursday night 25 of the 26 were ready for students.

In a tweet the district said, "UPDATE FOR ALLEN FAMILIES: Two thumbs up from Mr. Granger and Ms. Mulholland! The air quality tests are back and Allen Middle School will reopen tomorrow, Friday, September 7, 2018, cycle day 3."