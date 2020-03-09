Annual Central PA Food Bank’s ‘Soup & a Bowl’ kicks off

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Soup and a Bowl fundraiser for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank kicks off Monday morning.

The fundraiser is intended to serve as a reminder of the numerous unfilled bowls of those who struggle with hunger in our community.

The food bank says 1 in 10 of our neighbors struggle to put enough food on their table. A simple meal of soup and bread, paired with a take-home pottery bowl, serve as a reminder of the historical food offerings at soup kitchens.

Each attendee can choose from hundreds of locally handcrafted pottery bowls from potters, schools, and artists across central Pennsylvania.

One ticket purchase provides 180 meals. All proceeds raised by this event directly benefit hungry families in our own community. Proceeds from the event will help the Food Bank provide nearly 300,000 meals in our community. The food bank is hoping to raise $30,000.

Soup and a Bowl runs from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel at 1150 Camp Hill Bypass in East Pennsboro Township.

Tickets cost $30 in advance and include a hand-crafted bowl from local artists and students, soup, bread, and dessert. You can purchase a ticket here.

Abc27 is honored to serve as a media sponsor.