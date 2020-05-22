Annual Memorial Day ceremony to be held in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual ceremony will take place this afternoon in Cumberland County to honor those who have died serving our country.

Members of the VFW placed more than 5,400 flags on the graves of veterans buried at Rolling Green Cemetery in Lower Allen Township.

The ceremony is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic but will be live-streamed on Rollin Green’s Facebook page.

Abc27’s Dennis Owens will serve as emcee, as he does every year.

The ceremony begins at noon.