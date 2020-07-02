Live Now
Good Day PA!

Another employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says another staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The center announced earlier this week that two employees tested positive. All of the affected employees had little to no contact with residents.

The center says since the pandemic began, five employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, no residents have tested positive.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss