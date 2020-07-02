Another employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says another staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The center announced earlier this week that two employees tested positive. All of the affected employees had little to no contact with residents.
The center says since the pandemic began, five employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, no residents have tested positive.
