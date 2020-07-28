Army Heritage and Education Center unveils new facility

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle has a new facility thanks to students.
The center cut the ribbon on a new event pavilion Monday afternoon. It’s designed like the hangars the U.S. Military began using in World War Two.
Students from Cumberland-Perry vo-tech built it as part of their education.
The pavilion can be used in any weather for lectures, education programs, and other events.
