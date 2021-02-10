Army War College commandant suspended amid investigation

CARLISLE, PA. (WHTM) — Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian was suspended from his duties as the commandant of the U.S. Army War College on Tuesday amid an investigation.

“Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended from his duties as the Commandant of the U.S. Army War College,” Cynthia O. Smith, an Army spokeswoman, said in a brief statement. “This matter is under investigation and unrelated to his current position.”

The number two officer within the Army Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, has been assigned as the acting commandant, Smith added.

She declined to provide further details about the investigation and the allegations against the suspended two-star general.

Maranian has been in charge of the Army War College since July, according to his official biography.