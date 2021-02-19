Army War College commandant suspended for alleged inappropriate touching

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Feb. 10, 2021, Army War College announced that Maj. Gen. Stephen J Maranian was suspended from his duties as the commandant of the college, on Friday an Army spokeswoman said they’re investigating him for alleged inappropriate touching unrelated to his position.

Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, the number two officer within the Army Corps of Engineers, has been the acting commandant since Maranian’s suspension.

The allegation of inapropriate touching is currently under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command according to Army spokeswoman, Cynthia Smith.

Maranian, a two-star general, has been in charge of the Army War College since July, according to his official biography.