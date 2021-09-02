Arrest made in drug overdose death of Shippensburg student

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in a drug overdose death from December of 2020.

21-year-old Angel Rodriguez-Leon was arrested on Saturday, August 28 after social media posts indicated that he sold fentanyl to the victim who was a student at Shippensburg University.

According to police, pills were found at the scene that were pressed to look like Percocet pills, but chemical testing revealed them to be fentanyl.

Rodriguez-Leon was taken into custody, arraigned, and posted $100,000 bail for his release. He has a preliminary hearing set for September 13.