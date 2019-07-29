Arrests made in ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ bank robberies that started in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa (WHTM) – The FBI arrested two people in connection with a string of bank robberies along the East Coast, including one in Carlisle.

One of the suspects become known as the “Pink Lady Bandit” because she carried a pink handbag in two of the robberies.

The FBI arrested Circe Baez, 37, and Alexis Morales, 38, on Sunday at a hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Baez is accused of robbing the Orrstown Bank on Giant Lane in Carlisle on July 20, an M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on July 23, Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina on July 24 and a BB&T Bank in Hamlet, North Carolina on July 26.

The FBI said Morales was an accomplice to the crimes.

The suspects are currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, North Carolina on $4 million bond each.