Ashcombe’s Country Cafe is back in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After being closed for the last year-and-a-half, Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouse announced Thursday that it’ll finally reopen The Country Cafe on June 28.

Ashcombe says the cafe has been a part of their business for decades, serving homestyle meals to loyal customers, and grab-and-go lunches, as well as hand-dipped ice cream. They also mention the customers are eager for the Cafe to be back and for some type of normalcy to return.

The press release mentions the Cafe’s head chef and manager, Margaret, has been working hard to keep operations flowing during the pandemic and provided cold deli sandwiches and salads for customers to take home.

Starting on June 28, the Cafe will run on a limited menu until later this summer. The limited menu includes hot dogs, sausages, soups, sandwiches, ice cream, and bakery desserts.

A celebration will happen on July 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a hot dog giveaway.