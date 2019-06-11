Assistant chief charged with theft from EMS

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A former assistant chief is accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from a Carlisle-based emergency medical service.

Jeffrey J. Salisbury, 34, of Shippensburg, was assistant EMS chief and fleet manager for Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Carlisle police said Salisbury submitted hours on his time sheet that were not worked, took cash from the petty cash fund for personal use, used a company gas card to fill his personal vehicles, and used a company credit card to purchase items for his own use.

The total loss to Cumberland Goodwill EMS was $53,021.21, police said.

Salisbury was arraigned Tuesday before a district judge on 75 counts of forgery, theft, and related counts. He waived a preliminary hearing in the matter and was released without bail, according to court records.