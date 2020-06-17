Auditor General DePasquale is urging the state to update its anti-bullying law after audit of Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General is urging the state to update its anti-bullying law.

Eugene DePasquale completed an audit of Cumberland Valley School District’s policies and reporting procedures after parents said the district is not doing enough.

“Bullying is very harmful to students and can have lifelong implications,” DePasquale said. “Strengthening our state law would give us more accurate data to help develop new solutions and make sure every child has the opportunity to learn in a safe environment.”

He found only two instances were reported in the past five years and says because of the way the law defines bullying complaints are often filed as “Student Code of Conduct” violations.

“Parents may not know about bullying taking place in their schools unless their children tell them about it,” DePasquale said. “It’s difficult – if not impossible – to make conclusions about the pervasiveness of bullying if school districts are underreporting it, as appears to be the case.”

DePasquale credited Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent Dr. David Christopher and his staff for cooperating with the audit team as well as for being responsive to concerns raised by district parents.

“Dr. Christopher has worked to address parents’ concerns and promote culture change in his district,” DePasquale said. “While not every parent may be completely satisfied, there is greater awareness of the need to provide all children with a safe learning environment – and how stopping bullying starts at home.”

DePasquale says Cumberland Valley School District has taken a number of steps to address bullying in recent years, including:

The district updated its bullying, harassment, and anti-discrimination policies in 2018, at which time the former superintendent sent a district-wide letter reiterating that harassment and other forms of discrimination are not tolerated. The letter also invited students to join a “SPIRIT” council and asked parents to join a diversity committee, now called the Inclusion Advisory Committee.

In 2019, it launched a Safe2Say program and provided related training to middle and high school students and staff as required by law. It also hired an outside vendor to provide additional training on diversity and inclusion.

At the beginning of the current school year, the district distributed a school climate survey to students, parents, and staff, for which the results were still pending at the end of audit fieldwork.

Dr. Christopher sent a district-wide letter outlining the school climate and inclusionary efforts. He has also asked district parents to help by talking to their children about bullying and how to report it.

In November 2019, the school board approved further updates to the district’s bullying/cyberbullying policy.

DePasquale said his department will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to look at ways to improve the statutory definition of bullying and reporting guidance. In addition, auditors will alert PDE if future audits find districts where the reported number of incidents seems inordinately low.