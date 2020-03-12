Auditor General DePasquale probing loss of state funding for volunteer firefighters

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Costs for volunteer firefighters have been mounting, unable to be buoyed by decreasing state funding. Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is currently investigating why.

If you are looking for an example of tight finances… Look no further than the Mechanicsburg Fire Department, newly formed after merging two departments into one.

“Everybody’s busier in the state. There’s more of a call volume. There’s more structure fires. There’s more training to be required,” said Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff.

The issue stems from minimal funding from donations and state aid to take care of it all.

“Relief associations count on this state aid to purchase life-saving equipment, fund critical training and provide insurance and death benefits for thousands of volunteer firefighters,” DePasquale said.

The money comes from a 2% tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvanians from out of state insurance companies.

In 2013, it was $72.5 million, then $55.3 in 2018, and back up to $59.9 million in 2019.

“We need to make sure that our volunteer firefighters receive every penny of state aid that is available,” DePasquale said.

Which is why he is asking the state Department of Revenue for clear answers why the funding has fluctuated so widely.

“It makes it very difficult for fire departments to operate nowadays without doing a lot of that fundraising and be properly geared toward safety and other equipment needs,” said Ron Trace, president of the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The Mechanicsburg Volunteer Firefighters Relief Association saw a $10,000 drop in state funding between 2015 and 2018.

“Not only do they need more funding, but they also need more flexibility to spend those resources,” DePasquale said. “I want to make sure that the law keeps up with changes in how fire services are provided.”

The Department of Revenue blames the fluctuation on a loophole that excludes casualty insurance companies.

It suggests the legislature works on a fix that would allow all types of insurance to be taxed and included in the commonwealth’s general fund.

The Department of Revenue released a statement saying in part:

“A fixed percentage of the total revenue from insurance premium taxes would then be distributed to the volunteer fire companies, meaning there would be a more reliable stream of funding on an annual basis.

We believe this would be a commonsense solution that would help address the issue the Auditor General highlighted at his press event today. We are certainly willing to continue conversations with his staff and legislators to provide any information that is needed as a remedy is considered.”

While state officials work on solutions, donations to your local fire departments and support of fundraisers will go a long way in helping keep communities safe.”