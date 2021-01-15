Auto Mania returns: annual event hosted by Carlisle Expo Center

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Auto Mania is being held in the Midstate this year.

It’s usually in Allentown, Lehigh County, but during the pandemic, it was moved to the Carlisle Expo Center.

Interested individuals can buy automotive parts, merchandise and collectibles.

Mike Garland, public relations manager for Carlisle Events, says the event is an opportunity for everyone to recharge in the cold winter months.

“People like to come to Auto Mania because it’s an opportunity to sort of break up the doldrums of the winter, beat those winter blues, it’s a great opportunity to restock and reset if you’re in the midst of a restoration project,” Garland said.

The event runs until 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17.

For more information about the annual event, visit Carlisle Event’s Auto Mania page.