Auto Mania turns to the Mid-State for this year’s indoor automotive flea market

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Auto Mania is coming to the Mid-State. The event is a car show traditionally based in Allentown but will be hosted at the Carlisle Expo Center for this year only.

For more than 30 years, Auto Mania has been Pennsylvania’s largest indoor heated automotive flea market.

With an urgent appeal to pickers, flippers, investors and collectors, Auto Mania is an automotive treasure hunt to locate everything you need to prepare for your winter projects!

The 150+ spaces showcase parts, services, new products, memorabilia items, tires, accessories, car care products, tools, vintage advertising, collectibles and so much more.

The event will run:

Friday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the gate and $9 online. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Auto Mania will return to Allentown, Pa. in 2022.