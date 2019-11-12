Auto shop owners charged with giving inspection stickers to unsafe cars

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of an auto shop in Adams County are facing several charges related to issuing inspection stickers for cars police say were unsafe to drive.

Mt. Holly Springs police were continuously pulling over cars with new inspections stickers that were unsafe; they traced the stickers back to Marco’s Auto Sales Garage.

“They’re just putting stickers on cars, they’re selling the stickers out of the garage. Sometimes they’re not even documenting it, they’re just selling the stickers and letting them go down the road,” said Detective Andrew Wolfe of Mt. Holly Springs Police.

The investigation into the auto shop began over the summer. Police say, father and son owners, Damian and Luis Angeles, were charging people for an inspection they never performed.

Police pulled over a vehicle with an inspection sticker noting it was inspected 30 days ago but was clearly incorrect.

“The vehicle literally was falling apart at the traffic stop, pieces of rust were falling off the car, it only had two functioning brakes and the rear axle was almost completely rusted off of the vehicle and there was a hole in the floorboard and you could look down and see the road,” Wolfe said.

Auditors from PA Inspection Licensing were brought in to investigate. Police say around 20 parts on that vehicle failed inspection, potentially causing serious damage on the roadways.

“This is what kills people, we inspect vehicles to make them roadworthy and safe,” Wolfe said.

Customers aware of the fraudulent practices face minor violations while the shop owners are looking at several charges including endangering the welfare of another person and fabricating evidence.

“You’re facing jail time to make a couple extra bucks, just to sell an inspection sticker instead of actually inspecting the vehicle, I don’t think it was worth it,” Wolfe said.