Bail denied for former nurse accused of secret patient videos

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A district judge has denied bail for a former nurse accused of secretly videotaping children and other patients at UPMC Carlisle hospital.

Michael D. Bragg, 39, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Susan Day on nearly 400 criminal counts. Bragg was then returned to Franklin County Prison to await a preliminary scheduled for Jan. 9.

Authorities say Bragg used his cell phone to record 206 patients, including nearly two dozen minors, without their consent.

Bragg also is accused of sexually assaulted a nude, intubated and unconscious woman in the emergency room, and touching the breasts of another emergency room patient.

Harrisburg attorney Ben Andreozzi is representing several alleged victims.

“We have clients as young as 12 years old, at the time that they were recorded,” Andreozzi said. “When something like this happens to an adult, it’s extremely traumatic, but sometimes adults have the wherewithal to be able to recover and put things into perspective better than children, and that’s what I think makes this case particularly troubling.”

The charges follow Bragg’s arrest in April for producing and possessing child pornography and aggravated indecent assault against two children.

The state attorney general’s office said agents searched Bragg’s home in Chambersburg and found surreptitiously recorded videos of children using his bathroom and other videos of child pornography.

Bragg was also charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for the alleged sexual abuse of two minors.

During that investigation, videos of hospital patients in various stages of undress were found on Bragg’s laptop, authorities said.

The new charges are one count of aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person, one count of indecent assault without consent, 19 counts of attempting to photograph sexual acts, 171 counts of invasion of privacy, 201 counts of attempting to intercept communications, and one count of criminal use of communication facility.

Anyone who was a patient at UPMC Carlisle’s emergency room between January 2016 and April 19, 2019, and believes they were treated by Bragg, should call the Child Predator Hotline at 800-385-1044.

A UPMC Carlisle spokesperson has said the hospital is fully cooperating with the investigation but is limited in what it can say publicly about the case.