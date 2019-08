ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A bank robbery suspect was arrested after a police pursuit from the West Shore to Harrisburg Monday afternoon.

East Pennsboro Township police said the suspect robbed a PNC Bank branch and led them on a chase that ended with a crash near Division and Susquehanna streets.

A police cruiser was damaged in the pursuit.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. Additional details were not immediately available.